ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new study shows that public transit in Missouri has a big economic impact but the state ranks near the bottom in funding it.
The findings of the study were unveiled Tuesday. The hope is that it can help convince legislators to put more money into the systems that impact everyone in the state.
The study found that for every dollar invested into public transit in Missouri, there is a $28 return.
The research was conducted by Citizens for Modern Transit and Saint Louis University.
