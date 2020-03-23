ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All public school districts in the St. Louis City and St. Louis County will extend their closures until April 22.
The order follows the edict from city and county officials for residents to stay and home and limit all travel to essential trips only.
"To remain consistent with the St. Louis City and St. Louis County Stay At Home Orders, guidance from local health and government officials, and in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities, St. Louis County and St. Louis City public schools announce today that their buildings will remain closed through Wed., April 22," officials said in a release.
All school districts listed below are included in the extended school closure. Affton School District
Bayless School District
Brentwood School District
School District of Clayton
Ferguson-Florissant School District
Hancock Place School District
Hazelwood School District
Jennings School District
Kirkwood School District
Ladue School District
Lindbergh Schools
Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
Mehlville School District
Normandy School District
Parkway School District
Pattonville School District
Ritenour School District
Riverview Gardens School District
Rockwood School District
Special School District (SSD)
St. Louis Public Schools
University City School District
Valley Park School District
Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
Webster Groves School District
