ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All public school districts in the St. Louis City and St. Louis County will extend their closures until April 22.

The order follows the edict from city and county officials for residents to stay and home and limit all travel to essential trips only.

"To remain consistent with the St. Louis City and St. Louis County Stay At Home Orders, guidance from local health and government officials, and in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities, St. Louis County and St. Louis City public schools announce today that their buildings will remain closed through Wed., April 22," officials said in a release. 

All school districts listed below are included in the extended school closure.  Affton School District

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson-Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

St. Louis Public Schools

University City School District

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation

Webster Groves School District

