ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, but there are very few public pools open for families to enjoy typical summer fun.
The City of St. Charles opened one of its three public pools Monday, and they are not seeing anything similar to what was seen at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.
Maplehorst Aquatic Center opened on Saturday, but the city's two other pools won't open until May 30 and June 13.
The pool's normal capacity is 800, but right now it's limiting the number of people inside to just 200. Lounge chairs are spaced out, separated by six feet, and the staff is sanitizing intertubes and high traffic areas frequently.
"We are extremely grateful that St. Charles County opened their pools, I've been hearing that other places did not. We're definitely excited we can be here today," said patron Jessica Harkins.
"I think it's pretty been safe. Everyone's been keeping a safe distance away, you know. It's nice and sunny out, I don't think there's a real big issue with it. They're only at half capacity of what they're letting in. So we're all playing it pretty safe,” said patron Shawn Henderson.
Right now, the pool is limiting access to just city residents or those who are pass holders.
