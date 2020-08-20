CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Many public pools across the St. Louis area remained closed due to the coronavirus, putting a damper in many families' summer plans. The app, Swimply, is helping change that by allowing you to rent out someone's pool by the hour.
Tiffany Lundy discovered Swimply in June. She said within an hour of setting up an account she had someone book the pool behind her Crestwood home.
“It's been pretty non stop. I have to go in and block off you know a couple hours here and there so we could use the pool," said Lundy.
Lundy said it's mostly families renting her pool, which she makes available just about every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“A lot of it is you know lack of options they don’t know anyone who has a pool, pools near them aren’t open, they’ve gone to the public that are open and it’s not the same," said Lundy.
Just in the first four weeks of renting her pool, she and her husband made nearly $2,500. Lundy said it has helped offset cost to run the pool plus money to nearly pay her mortgage twice.
Swimply, which is free to use, spells out that it is not liable for any damages or injuries while pools are being used.
