Public input sought on how Steinberg Ice Rink can be used year-round

Skating at Steinberg Ice Rink is a time-honored holiday tradition in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Forest Park Forever and the St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry say they are looking for ways to use Steinberg Ice Rink year-round.

The idea to have Steinberg open all-year round comes from the Forest Park Master Plan, which was approved on by the Board of Alderman in 1995; it calls for the space to be used in all seasons. 

You can submit ideas for Steinberg here or by calling 314-384-5858

