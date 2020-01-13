ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Less than three years after opening, 1764 Public House has closed in the Central West End.
The restaurant closed for business after dinner service Sunday, Jan. 12.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of 1764 Public House effective immediately,” Gamlin Restaurant Group Proprietor Derek Gamlin says. “At our core, we are a family business focused on hospitality, with three establishments, all of our resources were simply spread too thin.”
1764 Public House at 39 N. Euclid Avenue opened in Oct. 2017.
Anyone with a gift card for 1764 Public House can redeem it at the Sub Zero Vodka Bar or Gamlin Whisky House.
According to the Gamlin Restaurant Group, employees from 1764 Public House will be given priority for current openings at their other establishments.
In 2018, 1764 Public House opened a craft pub inside Busch Stadium. The press release issued Monday morning announcing the Central West End restaurant's closure made no mention of the craft pub.
