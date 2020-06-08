ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Around 100 people marched through the streets of downtown St. Louis Monday to protest injustice that occurs against the black community.
The group was made up of students, attorneys and public defenders who marched for one hour from the Court of Appeals building to the Old Courthouse. They made a few stops along the way, where members spoke about experiences unique to them, some even read opinions published by courts in Missouri.
The crowd also stopped to lay in silence at the federal courthouse as speakers talked about injustice that occurs against the black community. Many people who spoke to News 4 say they witness such inequities daily.
“I think the system is stacked against folks of color, it’s stacked against the people who are trying to defend them. The Missouri Public Defender system needs way more resources than it has and I think the death of George Floyd, killing and murder, has woken up at least half of the country to that reality,” said Emily Danker-Feldman, an assistant public defender.
