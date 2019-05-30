EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An assistant public defender in Madison County has been fired after it was discovered she wasn't a real attorney.
26-year-old Kelcie Miller was taken into custody and is charged with theft of over $10,000 of government property, false personation of an attorney and forgery.
Miller was hired by the Madison County Public Defender's office in October of 2018 and worked on approximately 80 cases, most of them involving felony charges, according to Public Defender John Rekowski.
Miller mostly worked on securing plea deals in those cases, but prior to being fired, she was second chair for the defense of Zachary Capers, the man charged with the brutal killings of an Edwardsville couple.
READ: 'This is a brutal, heinous murder'; Man, 23, charged in slaying of Edwardsville couple found stabbed inside their home
Capers pleaded not guilty.
Miller's deception was discovered when a court reporter was attempting to put her name on hearing documents and wanted to check the spelling. When the judge entered Miller's name into the system, no results popped up.
When the clerk and the judge in the case contacted the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, they were told the ARDC could not find Miller in their database.
She had a law degree, but had not passed the exam and, therefore, was not allowed to practice.
Tom Gibbons, Madison County State's Attorney released a statement on the charges:
"The allegations in this case are, by far, some of the most unusual I’ve ever seen in over 20 years practicing law and in my work as a prosecutor. This is a sad reminder that just when you think you’ve seen it all, someone lowers the bar even further.
Along with many specific individuals who were deceived in their legal representation, the taxpayers of Madison County are also the victim of a theft of a substantial amount of money. We will work tirelessly to recover what was stolen from the taxpayers and to restore justice to the many victims and, hopefully, with our efforts, we can restore the balance in our criminal justice system."
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating and Miller could face charges and possible jail time.
The Public Defender's Office is reviewing each case Miller worked on and is reaching out to defendants involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.