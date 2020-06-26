ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – You can help decide how coronavirus federal grant money will be spent in St. Louis County.
County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced the program during his tri-weekly press conference Friday. He said the money will be spent in the hardest hit areas.
Page said there will be 30 people from the community ranking the proposals as they come in.
