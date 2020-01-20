ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saint Louis Crisis Nursery was in desperate need of coats and other winter items, and the public answered with hundreds of donations
The organization Friday asked people to drop off coats, hats and mittens to any of their locations, saying the supply closets were empty.
Over the weekend, they were overwhelmed with donations of new and used coats.
"We live in a community that is so giving and charitable and we need to be helping each other out, we want to thank the community for your response," said Dana Patton with with St. Louis Crisis Nursery.
During winter months, the some of the biggest needs are essential winter items, and donations are always needed.
They also said you can order items off their Amazon Wish List to be shipped directly to Crisis Nursery.
Click here for a list of Crisis Nursery locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.