MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Irish pub originally located in downtown St. Louis that re-opened in Maplewood last year is shutting its doors for good due to COVID-19.
The Dubliner is closing, it was announced on the establishment's Facebook page.
The Dubliner was located on Washington Avenue for years before closing in 2015. Four years later, it re-opened on Sutton Avenue just before St. Patrick's Day in 2019 in a space previously occupied by the Muddled Pig.
