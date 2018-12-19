ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A school organization is raising money to help fund the funeral of a first-grader who was accidentally shot and killed Friday.

Parkway School District first-grader identified in accidental shooting death Grief counselors will be on-hand for students at an elementary school in the Parkway School District after a first grade girl died.

Maliyah Palmer was accidentally shot and killed inside a home on Holly Lane in Florissant Friday night. Investigators said Palmer was at home with two older siblings when one of them found a loaded gun and accidentally fired a round, striking the 6-year-old.

The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) associated with Palmer’s school, Green Trails Elementary, set up a PayPal account for anyone to donate to help the family fund the funeral. According to the Parkway School District, the PTO will cover the cost of all PayPal fees, meaning 100 percent of the donations will support the Palmer family.

Click here to donate through the PayPal account.