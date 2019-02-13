ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) After a settlement was reached in December 2018, a refund will be issued to the ticket holders who paid a fee giving them the right to buy season tickets for the former St. Louis Rams.
The settlement, announced last fall, would require the Rams to pay up to $24 million to PSL owners after they relocated to L.A.
In order to file for refunds, a special website for the class action settlement will go live online on Feb. 16.
Starting Monday, PSL owners will receive a notification about refund processing that will be sent out in the mail or email.
According to the law office of Rick Cornfeld, fans who dropped their season tickets but never received a cancellation notice may be still eligible for the settlement.
For more information, click here.
