SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- College athletes in Illinois may have a paycheck coming their way this season. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act Tuesday, an Illinois bill that will allow college athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness.
Athletes can start making deals on July 1.
“With this law, Illinois will lead the United States in giving student-athletes the opportunity to sign endorsement deals of their own, joining a growing coalition of states leading the fight for innovation in our modern collegiate sports system,” said Pritzker.
The University of Illinois and DePaul University, are establishing programs to help students take advantage of this new law.
The change has been up for debate for years. Advocates for the bill have been hoping the NCAA would pass a national standard for athletic name, image, and likeness endorsements, or "NIL". As that has not happened yet and a new school year is approaching, states like Illinois are making their own standards in fear of losing recruits.
More than a dozen states are passing NIL bills so that athletes can profit off of things like endorsements, sponsorships, and autographs.
The NCAA has long believed college athletes should stay amateurs and receive compensation in the form of scholarships. Now, as varying states start to pass NIL bills, a national standard from the NCAA would prevent college sports from being a confusing patchwork-type system where athletes in some states can earn money and in others states they cannot.
But, the NCAA is one step closer to making a blanket policy. On Monday, the Division I Council recommended it. On Wednesday, the Division I Board of Directors will vote on that recommendation.
