FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The George Floyd protest in Ferguson took a turn Saturday night as people started throwing rocks and fireworks at the Ferguson Police Department.

News 4 crews saw people throw several items at the building just before 10:30 p.m. Several windows of the police station were shattered. Our crews saw up to five fireworks being thrown at once toward the building. Tear gas was deployed by officers as more fireworks were set off by the demonstrators.

The protest had been peaceful throughout the day until late Saturday. An organizer of the day's peaceful protest told the group the planned marches were done, and for everyone to go home, around 10:00 p.m. Many people left, but others arrived, News 4 crews said. Some people were seen pulling baseball bats out of a car around 10:30 p.m.

News 4 crews saw at least one officer who appeared to have been injured getting treatment. He walked to safety under his own power.

Once the protests turned violent, dozens of officers, dressed in riot gear, went to the scene.