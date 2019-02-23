ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over 800 Methodists from all over the world are in St. Louis this weekend to vote on an official church-wide stance on sexuality.
Saturday was the first of the four-day long conference which brought out protestors as delegates walked into the Dome at America's Center.
Delegates will be voting on three different options this weekend, one to allow same sex marriages and LGBTQ members to become ordained pastors.
Another option is to divide the church into different branches separated by their stances on homosexuality.
The third option is to keep things they way they are: each church individually decides how they stand on homosexuality, with some accepting same sex marriage and others prohibiting it.
Protestors from the Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church and other anti-same-sex marriage groups came out to the conference.
"What's going on here today is not what god had planned,” said Nancy Spandle. “Marriage is between a man and a woman, especially the leader of a church."
The protestors remained peaceful, and the United Methodist Delegates had representatives handing out chocolate and gloves among the protestors. They said the gloves were to keep people warm waiting outside to get into the conference and the chocolate to help people relax during a weekend of intense deliberation.
"It can get tense and people can forget why they're here and who they are and we just want to help them," said UMC delegate Marv Rose.
The conference will go until Tuesday night. The final decision on this vote could come anytime before then.
