CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People took to the street Saturday in protest of police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The protest started around 3:00 p.m. Around 1,500 Protesters blocked intersections and made their way onto Forest Park Parkway and walked east, first in the westbound lanes, then on both sides of the road.
Demonstrators then sat down on the road at its intersection with Big Bend near the Washington University campus before they marched north on Big Bend towards the Delmar Loop.
The demonstration is one of many being held around the county in response to the death of George Floyd.
