ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Another peaceful protest took place Friday in St. Peters as people demand change after the death of George Floyd.
Amerlia Franklin attended the march. She said as a black woman with three brothers she’s constantly worried about them becoming victims of racial injustice.
“This is our struggle day in and day out,” Franklin said. “There’re so many crazy groups out there that could look at my name, look at my face and target my family.”
Protestors believe they’ve seen unprecedented diversity during these peaceful protests across the country.
“For the first time we’ve been divided partisan for many years and this time we’re seeing that’s not the case,” Kyle Jones said.
While some of the peaceful protests across the county have already led to changes in some states, one major topic that’s repeatedly come up in defunding police departments. Protesters in St. Peters said it’s not about eliminating or stopping policing but changing.
“I think that funding used properly is important plus with training is the biggest part with that field of work,” Jones said. “Hours and hours of training.”
