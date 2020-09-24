MoDOT I-64 protest 9/24/2020

A view of protesters blocking the interstate on MoDOT's traffic camera.

 MoDOT

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Protesters have shut down westbound Interstate 64 at Jefferson from traffic.

In videos being shared on social media, traffic cones were also placed on the interstate.

I-64 highway protest 9/24/2020

Protesters have shut down Interstate 64 and are seen shining their cell phones' flashlights.

Cars on the interstate appear to be blocking traffic from moving.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

