ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Protesters have shut down westbound Interstate 64 at Jefferson from traffic.
In videos being shared on social media, traffic cones were also placed on the interstate.
Cars on the interstate appear to be blocking traffic from moving.
[Related: Officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death]
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.