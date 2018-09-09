ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Catholics heading to Mass at the Cathedral Basilica Sunday were greeted by a small group of demonstrators.
Demonstrators who spoke to News 4 said they are demanding stronger action from the church in light of new allegations of sexual abuse by catholic priests.
"As a father, as a former catholic and as a human being I can not stand by any longer and let this pedophile scandal go on any longer without standing up and saying it is wrong," said protester Joe Mason.
The protest was organized by members of an online group for St. Louis atheists.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is now one of several state attorneys investigating records of priest abuse.
The St. Louis archdiocese says that they'll fully cooperate with the investigation.
