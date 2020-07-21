HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group of about 50 protesters gathered outside the Jefferson County Health Department Tuesday. They wanted to convince the health department board that was meeting inside, not to impose a county-wide mandate that everyone should wear a mask.
"My body, my choice. And I don't want to wear a mask and it's my choice," said Carol Boyster.
Most were opposed to a mandate because they believe that it's an infringement on their freedom.
"There's no reason for mandated masks, it's unconstitutional," said Suzanne Martin.
In the board meeting, health department director Kelley Vollmer said Jefferson County was seeing an increase of new coronavirus cases of about 100 every three days. While the board took no vote on a mandatory mask policy, Vollmer said it would be irresponsible not to take some sort of action to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Because of the rise in cases, Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon issued an order to require masks in all county government buildings. The mandate took effect on Monday and at the main government building an employee was checking the temperature of all who entered and providing masks to those who didn't have one.
"I don't have any problems with it, said Diane Bittner.
Gannon told News 4 that there have been no complaints about the county building mask rule.
In Franklin County, the Union City Council decided not to vote on a proposal to require masks in the city at a special council meeting that was called for Monday night to consider that issue. A new Facebook group helped rally nearly 500 people to show up to the meeting and voice opposition.
Former state Senator Brian Nieves is helping the founder of the group get their message out.
"The bottom line is we just don't believe the government has the authority, the consitutional authority, to mandate citizens cover their face," he said.
The Washington City Council also debated whether to require masks at its Monday night meeting.
"So, I'm just telling you I'm totally against the mask and I don't think people should have to be told to wear them," said council member Steve Sullentrup.
The council heard from three local doctors who urged them to pass a mandate and one of their own who opposes a rule.
Council member Gretchen Pettit also spoke up to say whatever is being done now isn't stopping the rise in coronavirus cases.
“I have a daughter that's going to be a senior in high school. And I'm going to have to look at her next May, I'm afraid, and say 'Gee, sorry you didn't get a prom. Sorry you didn't get a graduation, even though we knew this a year ago, we were too cowardly to do what was best," Pettit said.
The Washington City Council is expected to take up a possible mask mandate at its next meeting.
