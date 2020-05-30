ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The death of George Floyd in Minnesota is causing pain, anger and outrage across the United States including St. Louis.
Hundreds of protest gathered in downtown St. Louis protesting his death. Protesters made their way to the St. Louis Police headquarters on Olive Street.
They carried signs that read 'Blacks Lives matter' and 'We Are Tired of Waiting'. William Newton was at last night's rally and he expressed his concerns about the police for Floyd and his push for change and equality.
"I'm mixed, so at the end of the day I had to be told to be cordial and be nice to the cops. Out of fear for them for my life. I never thought about that.
I don't see color, but at the end of the day, there is brutality out of the cops and I'm afraid everyday to step outside my house," Newton said.
People continued to gather throughout the City into the overnight hours. News 4 is working to learn if any arrests were made.
