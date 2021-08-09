CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mercy Hospital is getting some pushback from members of the public over its mandate that all employees have to get vaccinated.

A protest is being held in front of Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, which began at 4 p.m. and initially drew bout 60-70 people. Protestors were holding signs like "Mercy has no mercy," "freedom of choice," and "last year's heroes, this year's unemployed."

News 4 was told that at least one Mercy employee was part of the protest.

Mercy requiring all workers to get COVID-19 vaccine With the Delta variant spreading in Missouri, Mercy added the new requirement which will impact all employees who work in their facilities. The

Courts have ruled that employers are within their legal right to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccination. There was a similar protest at Mercy Hospital Washington in Franklin County last week.

"Mandates are not healthcare," said, organizer Leta Woolard. "We're not only standing up for healthcare workers in the State of Missouri, we're standing up for everyone."

Mercy issued a statement that said:

"While Mercy respects differences of opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine and co-workers’ right to assemble and make their voices heard, Mercy’s stance remains unchanged. We will require all co-workers to be vaccinated by sept. 30 to protect our co-workers, patients and communities."

The statement also pointed out the Delta variant is 64% more transmissible and is twice as likely to land someone in the hospital.

The protest follows an announcement that both Mercy Jefferson and Mercy Hospital South are restricting the number of visitors allowed in the hospital to one per patient per day. The only exceptions will be patients in the birthing center or pediatric patients, both of whom would be allowed two visitors a day.