ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Occupy City Hall STL organized a protest Tuesday night in the Central West End calling for Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign and to express their frustration with the recent special session called in Jefferson City by Governor Mike Parson to address violent crime.
The group was not happy with the removal of the residency requirement for city police officers.
They're also unhappy with the city's progress with the Cure Violence program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.