FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A total of 17 people were arrested at Sunday night's protest outside the Florissant Police Department.
Protesters have been gathering outside the Florissant Police Department for weeks after a video surfaced showing a now former Florissant police officer drive his SUV into an unarmed man in early June.
The group Expect Us organized Sunday's protest, titled "Stand Up! Fight Back!"
The Florissant Police Department said people blocked Lindbergh Blvd. and tried to rip plywood that was covering windows at Florissant PD. Officers gave people several disperse orders but they were not met. Officers ended up arresting a total of 17 people and towed two vehicles.
These charges include trespassing, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. Police said people threw several object at the officers.
"The Florissant Police Department continues to recognize individuals’ rights to PEACEFULLY protest, but unfortunately the peaceful protesters’ message is continuing to be stolen by aggressive individuals in the protest crowds," the department posted on its Facebook page.
Reverend Darryl Gray, one of the ExpectUs organizers, said he and other protesters were attacked by officers Sunday night.
“I was drenched in pepper spray and hit with a baton when police rushed non violent protesters. Medics trying to assist injured protesters were tear gassed. At no time were police threatened nor did they come under attack in any way,” said Gray.
Protesters say social media video shows an attack on them by Florissant police Sunday night, with one officer seen forcibly shoving people.
Protesters say they were peaceful but intentionally ignored three orders to respond. Protesters also say the only property damage that occurred Sunday was writing on plywood.
But Florissant chief Tim Fagan provided video from the police department showing people attempting to get inside the police department. He says officers do everything they can not to confront protesters, give them space but says they had to act Sunday night.
Fagan says he has met with a number of protest organizers and wants to dialogue with them and he says he knows no department is perfect, but he stands behind his officers.
Protesters have demanded all officers who were present during the June 2 incident either fired, charged or disciplined. Joshua Smith, who was driving the unmarked patrol car was charged with assault, felony, misdemeanor and armed criminal action.
The charges came two weeks after the incident itself happened.
The man seen hit in the video was chased because he was in a car matching the description of another vehicle wanted for a shots fired call from May 30. The man was not the one police officers were looking for.
