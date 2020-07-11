ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Protesters have returned to St. Louis City Hall to demand Mayor Lyda Krewson’s resignation.
The protesters first camped out following a Wednesday afternoon protest that brought attention to violence towards African Americans. Around 3:40 a.m. Friday, officers removed the protesters from the area. Authorities said the removal was peaceful and complete less than two hours later.
After the protesters left the area, crews were seen cleaning up and working to remove the words "Resign Lyda Resign" that were painted on the street.
That night, protesters returned to City Hall.
Protesters said they are demanding the mayor’s resignation. Many of them told News 4 they are still angry she mentioned the names and address of people who want police reform during a Facebook live.
The protesters want to defund police and want leaders to invest in the community.
Wednesday, the Board of Aldermen passed a bill to establish a law that bans chokeholds, require officers to use de-escalation tactics, and more. The bill is currently on Mayor Krewson’s desk for her signature.
Despite calls for her to resign, Mayor Krewson’s office said she will not be stepping down.
