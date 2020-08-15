ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Protesters gathered Saturday afternoon to call for a young man who was shot and killed at a McDonald's near downtown St. Louis.
Police responded to a report of a shooting victim at a McDonald's located on 1119 North Tucker Wednesday and found a wounded man at the scene.
The man was shot in his back around 10:45 a.m., according to officers. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where we was pronounced dead.
The man was later identified as 19-year-old Sequoia Whitfield. Authorities said he was found with the fatal wound inside of the business.
Friends say he worked at the McDonald's for about four years. Protesters say they want the restaurant to close for a few days out of respect for Whitfield.
Anyone with information regarding Whitfield's death is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or detectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.