CARBONDALE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois community is rallying behind a teenager after an officer was caught on camera slamming her to the ground during an arrest.
According to the Southern Illinoisan, an officer confronted a 15-year-old in Carbondale after she was caught trespassing at Dollar General. The video was recorded last month.
Carbondale police say the teenager refused to comply when an officer tried to reason with her. At one point, the officer wrestled the girl to the ground.
Thursday night, protesters gathered outside the Dollar General where the arrest happened. The Southern Illinois Unity Coalition is asking the police department for a public apology.
News 4 asked Carbondale police to comment on the case, but they have not returned our call.
