ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A couple hundred protesters entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 from Kingshighway and briefly blocked traffic Friday night.
The group Expect Us organized the "We Aint Done Yet" protest. It kicked off around 6 p.m. in the Central West End near Maryland Ave and Euclid.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department diverted traffic when protesters blocked traffic on the interstate around 8 p.m. All lanes of I-64 opened back up just after 9 p.m.
Protesters chanted "whose streets our streets" as they marched toward the Boyle exit ramp and onto Forest Park. The march ended back near Maryland Ave. and Euclid where it originally started.
In the Central West End, the local attorneys who made international headlines for pointing guns at demonstrators last weekend prepared for possible retaliation. A news 4 camera spotted armed security guards at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Many windows have also been boarded up.
The couple's attorney, Al Watkins, said the concern is not protesters, but outside agitators.
"There's been a great deal of collaboration with authorities, the goal and objective is to mitigate exposure to problems, it has nothing to do with the message of Black Lives Matter," Watkins said. "This is about protecting a man's property, while simultaneously being really respectful of the message of Black Lives Matter."
Barriers have been set up to protect the McCloskey's home and their private street. News 4 is told many of those barriers will be there permanently.
