ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - More than a dozen protesters are suing St. Louis City and city police for how they handled some of the protests after the Jason Stockley verdict.
Most of the lawsuits are connected to the use of “kettling” by officers, which is when officers corral a crowd and arrest those in the crowd at once.
The method was deployed during the protests in September 2017.
The lawsuits claim officers violated the first amendment and the protesters’ civil rights.
Police say everyone was warned several times to disperse or face arrest.
A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says the city is reviewing the lawsuits but said it is not commenting due to the pending litigation.
