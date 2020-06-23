FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A protester accidentally shot themselves with demonstrating in front of the Florissant Police Department Tuesday night, according to police.
The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said they responded to treat someone for a gun shot wound. The Florissant Police Department said in a media release that "a protester that has continuously been present at the protest as well as carrying a long rifle, accidentally discharged his own firearm, shooting himself."
Police said they provided first aid and that the man accidentally shot himself in the foot.
"No officers fired any shot," police said.
Videos on social media show crowds continue to gather in front of the police department calling for an end to police brutality. Earlier this month, doorbell video showed former Florissant police detective Joshua Smith in an unmarked police vehicle strike an unarmed man and then taking him to the ground.
Smith was later charged with assault and armed criminal action.
