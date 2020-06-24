FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- From peaceful to aggressive, that’s the shift that former Florissant protest organizer Dr. Henry Logan said he is seeing happen in in the north St. Louis County community.
Logan said he and other co-organizers have stepped down after noticing other protest organizers taking a more aggressive approach.
“I don’t want that to be the message that we’re trying to put across, that we’re not peaceful,” said Logan.
Since Friday, Florissant police have had to stop protesters from vandalizing.
“It seems like the message is being lost,” he said.
News 4 was sent an anonymous cell video from Tuesday night’s protest. Activist Michael Avery is seen accidentally shooting himself in the foot.
“It’s not totally sure what caused the gun to go off,” Logan said.
News 4 told you last week federal charges were dropped against Avery on allegations of inciting a riot. That incident was related to a violent protest that happened earlier this month in downtown St. Louis.
Avery said since those charges have been dropped, he’s received several death threats.
Those close to him told News 4 that Avery was out in Florissant peacefully protesting, and had his weapon on him for protection.
“He’s okay. Florissant police took very good care of him and got him the attention he needed,” Logan said.
Logan said it was the peaceful protesting that helped in the arresting and charging former Florissant officer Joshua Smith.
“If things went back to being nonviolent I believe talks could reopen and we could get more done that way,” said Logan.
New 4 reached out to the new protest organizers, we’re waiting to hear back.
