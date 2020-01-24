ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A small protest was held outside a Clayton law firm Friday in support of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.
Gardner was at the law firm being deposed as part of an investigation into office, in connection with the case against then-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
READ: '100 percent innocent;' Tisaby's lawyer suggests charges may be racially motivated
Former private investigator William Tisaby, who was hired to help work on the Greitens case, was indicted for perjury.
