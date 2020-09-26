FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Protesters gathered in Ferguson Saturday evening in response to the decision not to charge any Louisville officers directly for Breonna Taylor’s death.
The protest started just before 5:00 p.m. near the spot where Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown in 2014. Around 100 people were protesting when the gathering began. Phrases such as “No justice, no peace,” were chanted along with Breonna Taylor’s name.
After about an hour, participants drove to the Ferguson Police Department. One organizer, Missouri State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, called it a “freedom ride,” saying it symbolizes connectivity.
"We can't give up. We gotta keep putting pressure on them. With Ferguson being the epicenter of everything that happened that changed the world, you kind of have a big responsibility, but we always stand in solidarity with all the other cities because we felt that pain of not getting an indictment,” Aldridge said.
The protest was peaceful. At one point when protesters were standing in the parking lot of the police station with police, protesters were chanting for officers to “de-escalate and back up.” When officers did, the crowd cheered.
