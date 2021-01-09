ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Several hundred protesters gathered in downtown St. Louis Saturday afternoon calling on US Senator Josh Hawley to resign.
The crowd gathered in front of the Old Courthouse to demand that GOP senator step down in the wake of the riot at the US Capitol Wednesday. The same day as the unrest, Hawley objected to the Electoral College count in the 2020 election.
Hawley has repeatedly said he will not apologize for giving a voice to millions but that did not stop one family from coming out to voice their disgust with him.
READ: Danforth: Supporting Hawley 'worst decision I've ever made'
"I had to come out today. I'm not generally a person who goes to protests, but I feel that he has really brought our state down poorly," said Peter Doyle.
Several protesters painted "Resign Hawley" onto the street. St. Louis police had the roads in front of the Old Courthouse and Kiener Plaza blocked off for the protest.
A US Senator cannot be recalled but can be expelled from the Senate with a 2/3 vote of other senators. Hawley was elected in 2018 with 51 percent of the vote and is up for re-election in 2024.
In response to calls for him to step down, Hawley has said, “I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”
In a speech on the Senate floor, he has also said that he believes the Senate is the proper place for debate and condemns violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.