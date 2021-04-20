ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A cold night will also take a hit on the beautiful flowers we've been seeing across the bi-state.
But there's still time to protect the blooms you've worked so hard to get. All month we've seen flowers blooming across the city. With the warm weather, people have been using their green thumbs to work on their gardens but the blast of snow will throw a wrench in your plans.
Here's how to prepare ahead of time:
- Experts suggest piling up mulch around the stem of the plant to try and keep it a little warmer.
- Watering your plants this evening before the freeze comes can protect the soil.
- Lastly you should cover plants.
They suggest a frost blanket specifically for plants that can be found at any garden center or hardware store. A bed sheet works too but nothing plastic. It needs to be breathable.
It's the annuals that need to come inside tonight if they are in a pot but the cold is not supposed to last long so they just need to make it through the night.
