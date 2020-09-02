ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Get your beer steins ready and put on some comfy pants because Anheuser-Busch is bringing Oktoberfest to your home.
A-B will host two virtual Craft-Oberfest themed beer tastings in September.
The first beer tasting happened Thursday, September 10 at 6 p.m. and the second takes place Thursday, September 24.
The tastings will take you on a virtual trip through Munich as participants with sample four Marzen-style lagers from US craft breweries and a Bavarian-style IPA. These beers include Goose Island Oktoberfest, (Chicago, IL), Breckenridge Oktoberfest (Littleton, CO), Blue Point Oktoberfest (Patchogue, NY), Karbachtoberfest (Houston, TX) and Devil's Backbone Munchen on Hops (Roseland, VA).
You will also learn how to properly pour these brews and expand your beer vocabulary.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought here. Zoom links will be provided upon ticket purchase. You'll need to print off a Craft-Oberfest Flight sheet and visit a local shop that sells the beers.
