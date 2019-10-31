ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- 26 years after her murder, the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed they are looking at the possibility the suspect in Angie Housman's murder didn’t act alone.
St. Charles County Prosecuting Tim Lohmar is working with investigators to determine if Earl Cox had an accomplice.
READ: Man charged in killing of Angie Housman, sexual assault of other girl in custody in St. Charles Co.
Housman’s family isn't shocked to hear about the new development. They just want whoever was involved brought to justice.
“We would like to find out who else is involved because everybody who is involved needs to pay for it,” said Melanie Martin, Housman’s second cousin.
Cox, 61, is charged with murder, kidnapping and sodomy in the 26-year-old cold case.
After kidnapping the 9-year old, authorities believe Cox took Housman to a secluded area in the August Busch Wildlife Area off Highway 94. That's where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and left her tied to a tree.
Now questions have arisen about whether he acted alone.
"In reviewing the case this week, the evidence also points to at least one other person that could have been involved," Lohmar said.
The initial break in the cold case came after authorities say new DNA evidence matched Cox who was serving time in North Carolina on child porn charges.
Housman’s family said the new development could bring closure to those in pain.
"To know who it is would be a breakthrough. Our family needs this, we need justice for Diane, Angie's mom," Martin said.
Cox is back in the St. Charles County Jail.
He spent some time in the St. Louis County Jail where recently was charged with the sexual assault of a 7-year old four years before Housman disappeared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.