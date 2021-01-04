ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A former St. Louis County officer is facing charges, accused of inappropriately using a police database to look up sensitive information about 17 other officers.
Amy Loftus, 38, is charged with five counts of misuse of information by a public official.
Between January and April, 2020, authorities say she looked up restricted and sensitive information about 17 other St. Louis County officers and about her own mother.
When the officers in question were interviewed, only one said there was a potential work-related reason why Loftus would search for that information about them.
Police say Loftus told them she searched for such information about an officer because she was curious if he was older than her.
Loftus stopped working for the St. Louis County Police Department on December 8. The department did not say whether she stepped down or was fired.
