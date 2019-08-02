ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In a court filing, federal prosecutors say former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger should not get a lenient sentence because of his crass, bullying behavior.
Stenger pleaded guilty in a pay-to-play scheme in May. He also resigned as St. Louis County Executive.
The 28-page document lays out the great lengths that prosecutors say Stenger went to get his way and keep himself in power in St. Louis County. He also hoped to eventually be the executive of a unified St. Louis City and County.
One part of the sentencing memo focuses on Stenger’s hatred for the St. Louis County Council. He has publicly feuded with former councilman and current St. Louis County Executive, Dr. Sam Page, for years.
The documents say Stenger sought to get Page fired from the hospital where he works.
In a conversation with staff in October, the document quotes Stenger saying, "I'm going to meet with the head of [Page's Employing Hospital] and let him know what's going on with Sam. I think he already knows, but I'm gonna tell him, ‘Look man, there's nothing personal, but this is gonna get real personal with Sam over the next two years, so you may not want him at your [expletive] place any more.' Get him fired. I'm serious too. It's serious. I'm gonna [expletive] unload on this guy, professionally…."
According to the document, Stenger rarely came into work. When he did, staff members testified that he arrived late, wore shorts, a t-shirt and a cap. He would shut his office door, play video games and then leave early.
During his 2018 run for re-election, prosecutors say Stenger “checked out,” heavily focusing on fundraising. He narrowly won an August primary against Mark Mantovani.
The day after he easily won the general election, he told his staff.
"How 'bout that *blank*? I don't show up to the Council meetings. I don't do [expletive] [expletive]. I've been sitting at my house for the past two months [expletive] raising money and then won by 20 percent. The world's a [expletive] up place."
Stenger supported a merger between St. Louis City and St. Louis County so he could be in charge of the new entity, prosecutors say.
Shortly after winning re-election, prosecutors say he told his staff, “Embrace it. I mean embrace it. We've got to pray that we pass this [expletive] thing….This answers a lot of our [expletive] problems. Who wants to do another term with these people? I'd rather wipe them out."
Stenger is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday and could receive 3-4 years in prison.
