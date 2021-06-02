(CNN) -- Minnesota prosecutors are asking for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to spend 30 years in prison.
The 30 year sentence is twice what the State of Minnesota's guidelines suggest.
On April 20, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. He is awaiting sentencing on June 25th.
Chauvin's defense team is asking that he will receive probation and time served - or at least a sentence lesser than what the law guides. He also face federal charges of civil rights violations tied to the murder of Floyd.
