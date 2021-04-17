ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman who was arrested in connection to a 2018 shooting that left two men dead will not be charged.
On October 29, 2018, Cedric Bennett, 27, and Cecil King, 29, were found shot inside a car in the 1500 block of Eton in north St. Louis. Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. King was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
On April 16, 2021, police announced that 23-year-old Bryanae Thomas had been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The next day, police said prosecutors refused to file charges after seeking additional follow up.
News 4 has reached to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to ask why charges were refused. We are waiting on a response.
