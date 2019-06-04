ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday there are new developments in the Angie Housman case.
The 9-year-old was killed in 1993, and the case has remained largely cold since the crime.
Tuesday, the announcement came down, though prosecutors were tight-lipped on details:
“There have been new developments in the case, but because it’s an on-going investigation we have no new information to share at this time”
Last seen getting off school bus in St. Ann
Angie Housman was last seen getting off a school bus in November 1993 in St. Ann. Nine days later, a deer hunter found her body in a remote area of St. Charles County.
According to investigators, the 9-year-old had only been dead for a few hours when she was found.
St. Charles County police said a fingerprint was found at the scene. Authorities have not commented on the DNA evidence, citing a still-active case.
The investigation went well beyond the St. Louis-area, with the FBI and Major Case Squad getting involved.
Search for answers continues
Last November, News 4 spoke with a woman who is working with other mothers to find answers in the cold case.
Debbie Klingler said she and other local moms created the group “Justice for Angie Housman” in hopes of finding new leads.
A reward of up to $250,000 has been offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department’s tip line at 636-949-3002.
