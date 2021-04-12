ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Prosecutors have dropped murder and other charges against two men accused in the 2019 killing of a man in Kinloch, Missouri, over the theft of lawn equipment.
Charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action were dismissed against Joshua Easley of Berkeley, Missouri, and Antonio L. Taylor of rural St. Louis County, in connection to the shooting death of Gary Flemings.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports one count of auto tampering remains pending against Easley for allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Rav4. Several drug and gun charges are still pending against Taylor.
A spokesman for the prosecutor's office says charges were dismissed because a key witness invoked his right against self-incrimination. Easley's lawyer says prosecutors lacked evidence against his client.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.