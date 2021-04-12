Antonio Taylor and Joshua Easley mugshot 011720

Antonio Taylor, 36, and Joshua Easley, 36, were charged with first-degree murder after Gary Flemings was found shot to death in an abandoned building on September 28, 2019. Taylor was charged on January 16 and Easley was charged January 17, 2020.

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Prosecutors have dropped murder and other charges against two men accused in the 2019 killing of a man in Kinloch, Missouri, over the theft of lawn equipment.

Charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action were dismissed against Joshua Easley of Berkeley, Missouri, and Antonio L. Taylor of rural St. Louis County, in connection to the shooting death of Gary Flemings.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports one count of auto tampering remains pending against Easley for allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Rav4. Several drug and gun charges are still pending against Taylor.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office says charges were dismissed because a key witness invoked his right against self-incrimination. Easley's lawyer says prosecutors lacked evidence against his client.

