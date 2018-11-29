ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) officers have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their part in the arrest and beating of another officer who was working undercover during protests in the city in September last year.

The officers have also been suspended without pay, the police department said and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said her office has been forced to dismiss 91 cases involving the officers.

Those protests occurred after the acquittal of former SLMPD officer Jason Stockley on a first-degree murder charge September 15, 2017.

The protests sparked outrage from some members of the community after police deployed a crowd-containment tactic known as “kettling.” Officers were also heard shouting, “Whose streets? Our streets.”

Officers Dustin Boone, Bailey Colletta, Randy Hays, and Christopher Myers were indicted in federal court Thursday. Prosecutors say all four officers were working for the department’s Civil Disobedience Team on September 17, 2017, tasked with controlling the crowd as needed.

The victim in the case against the four officers was also assigned to work undercover to record and document criminal activity. The officer is referred to as L.H. in court documents.

The indictment alleged that Boone, Hays, and Myers violated L.H.’s constitutional rights when they used unreasonable force against him. The indictment also says Boone, Hays, and Myers threw L.H. to the ground and then kicked and struck him while L.H. was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone.

It is believed that the officers did not know L.H. was a fellow officer and mistook him for a member of the crowd.

Authorities said they obtained text messages in which some of the officers talked about having fun beating up protesters.

The indictment also charges Boone, Hays, and Myers with conspiracy to obstruct justice for conspiring and agreeing to engage in misleading conduct toward witnesses to prevent information about their conduct from reaching federal authorities.

Additionally, the indictment charges Myers with destruction of evidence for destroying L.H.’s cell phone.

Lastly, Colletta is charged with corruptly attempting to obstruct, influence and impede federal grand jury proceedings by engaging in misleading assertions and false statements when she testified before the grand jury.

Boone and Hays could receive up to 30 years in prison. Myers faces up to 50 years in prison and Colletta faces 20 years in prison, according to the indictment.

Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards released a statement on the indictments, saying:

“The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is filled with dedicated and professional public servants who do exceptional work, and I am proud of them. In a few instances, some officers have fallen short of the professionalism required to work in our Police Department. I take accountability and transparency very seriously. When a public safety employee acts outside the scope of their authority, it is imperative that they be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law. I believe officers Boone, Coletta, Hayes, and Myers are outliers and that the charges levied against them are isolated and not indicative of our Police Department."

Mayor Lyda Krewson also released a statement:

We expect professionalism from every City employee. No exceptions. The charges brought against these officers today do not reflect the standards we hold ourselves to as public servants.

Boone has been an officer since 2016, Hayes has been an officer since 2011, and Myers has been an officer since 2015. It was not immediately known how long Colletta has been employed with SLMPD.

Jeff Roorda with the St. Louis Police Officers Association released the following statement:

For the time being, the SLPOA is referring any comment on the four indicted St. Louis Police Officers to their attorneys. We can confirm that all four are members and that we are providing them with legal representation in order for them to have their day in court. We encourage elected officials, the media and the public to allow them their day in court without speculation about their guilt or innocence.

The indictments only address the officers’ conduct in regards to officer L.H. Close to two dozen federal lawsuits have been filed from other civilian individuals including a St. Louis city aldermen and members of the activist community. Those lawsuits are still pending.

In August, News 4 reported about an “exclusion list,” in which 28 city officers were excluded as witnesses from future cases. A law enforcement source confirms to News 4 that the four officers indicted are on that list.

The ACLU of Missouri released a statement about the indictments: