ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The FBI and St. Louis County prosecutors warning parents to keep children to stay safe while using the internet and social media.

The warning follows the arrest of 24-year-old Michael Ulsas, who was arrested and charged Tuesday with serious sex crimes. Those charges include possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor and sodomy.

While prosecutors say spending time browsing social media can be fun, there are predators out there using it to their advantage.

"We are seeing a new dynamic with social media, and it's creating an unfortunately easy path for individuals to prey on people, particularly young people," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Bell says Uslas is accused of contacting a minor on social media, meeting up with them and forcing them into sexual acts.

A local company cyber security company, SpearTip Cyber Security, focuses on keeping individuals safe while using the internet and social media. They're offering some tips to parents and kids when it comes to internet safety.

"If someone tries to initiate a conversation with you and you don't share any other connections, that's a good indicator that it's someone who doesn't know you or should be associating with you," said Joshua Peebels with SpearTip.

He says there are red flags to look out for online for you and your kids.

County investigators believe Ulsas had several Facebook profiles under different aliases attached to several different email addresses.

"Other ones to look out for are generic things, like no personalized profile picture, no personal information of their own to see, or limited or very generic things," Peebels explained.

Experts say there are ways to monitor your child's social media without feeling like you're limiting their access.

"On iOS, you can screen time and have built in parental controls you can configure for each profile. Windows has the same thing it's called 'Family Safety', and Google also has an option called 'Family Link'," Peebels explained.