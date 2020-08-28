In this June 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office in Fulton, Mo., shows Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, Mo. Paulo is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 in the death of Carl DeBrodie in Fulton. His body was found in April 2017 after he was reported missing from a home for the developmentally disabled. Investigators believe he died months earlier.