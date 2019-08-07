This undated photo provided by the Montana Department of Corrections shows Curt James Brockway. Montana authorities have charged Curt James Brockway of Superior, Montana, with assault on a minor after a witness said he threw a 13-year-old boy to the ground because the boy didn't remove his hat during the national anthem at a rodeo. Brockway made an initial court appearance Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, and is expected to enter a plea on Aug. 14 in District Court in Superior. (Montana Department of Corrections via AP)