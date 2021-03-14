ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says she won't back down. The first Black woman to be the city's top prosecutor explained this on 60 Minutes.
She says she's endured death threats, racial slurs and the relentless opposition of the police union as she has tried to keep her election promise and reshape the justice system.
This past week, former Officer Derek Chauvin went on trial in Minneapolis, accused of the murder of George Floyd. Watching on a knife-edge is St. Louis, Missouri, where demands for police reform have been growing since 2014, when Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teen, was shot dead by a White cop in a nearby suburb. St. Louis has one of the highest rates of police shootings in the country, and Black mistrust of police runs deep. So when an African American woman won the top prosecutor's job – first in 2016, and again this past November – many hoped for change. Kim Gardner, a Democrat in a Red State, promised to hold police to account. Instead, she has run into relentless opposition from the police union and its powerful allies. We went to St. Louis to find out what happens when a reformer takes on the status quo.
Kim Gardner: We as law enforcement have to hear the cries for help in the community and deliver. And that's why I'm not gonna back down. That's why I'm not gonna kiss the ring of the status quo to keep it a certain way.
Inside the Old St. Louis Courthouse, where enslaved African Americans once sued for their freedom, Kim Gardner felt the weight of expectations to keep her promise and rebuild the justice system around fairness.
Kim Gardner: It's about the will of the people. And the people of City of St. Louis overwhelmingly voted me in to do my job to reform a system that we all know is beyond repair. It needs to be dismantled and rebuilt.
Bill Whitaker: What is at stake here?
Kim Gardner: The integrity of the whole criminal justice system.
