ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The special prosecutor in the case against Mark and Patricia McCloskey announced an additional charge against the latter Tuesday, charging her with harassment in the second degree. The new charge was added as an alternative to the existing charge of unlawful use of a weapon. The charge against her of tampering with evidence was dropped.
With the alternative charge added, if the jury chooses to convict, they can only convict McCloskey on the unlawful use of a weapon charge (a felony), or the harassment charge (a misdemeanor). She cannot be convicted for both.
Under Missouri law, harassment occurs when a person, without good cause and with the purpose to cause emotional distress, commits an action against another person or group of people.
A St. Louis grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey in October of 2020 on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, filed a motion in April seeking to send the case back to the grand jury to decide if the couple should have been indicted in the first place. Schwartz cited “bias” in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office that he said tainted the grand jury process.
Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan — who was appointed months after the indictment — said Circuit Judge David denied the motion and set trial for Nov. 1. The next hearing will be in June.
Mark McCloskey came out of his home with an AR-15-style rifle and Patricia McCloskey emerged with a semiautomatic handgun. Cellphone video captured the confrontation.
Gardner said the display of guns risked bloodshed. A police probable cause statement said protesters feared “being injured due to Patricia McCloskey’s finger being on the trigger, coupled with her excited demeanor.”
Schwartz, from the outset, alleged that the prosecution was politically motivated.
Callahan, a longtime judge and former U.S. attorney, was appointed special prosecutor after a judge in December ruled that Gardner created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the August Democratic primary. Gardner went on to win reelection.
Following the changes in Patricia McCloskey's charges, Callahan's office released a statement that read, in part:
"I promised that I would review the evidence and follow the facts. I have had the advantage of building on the detailed work done by the Kim Gardner’s office before my appointment.
While there is still work to do and more witnesses to interview in terms of trial preparation, this substitute information represents my best judgement as to the options a jury or a judge should be given in light of the totality of the facts and circumstances that can be proven. A similar decision will be made regarding Mark McCloskey in the coming days."
Gardner's office also released a statement, saying a thorough review of evidence led to them filing "appropriate" charges in the case, but "Unfortunately, our office was disqualified from these cases, and it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the decisions of the appointed special prosecutor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.